Cash in coffers but Marathwada projects yet to see light of day

SINCE LAST two budgets improving irrigation facility has been one of the major thrusts of the Centre with states like Maharashtra receiving lion’s share of the funds. During his Budget speech this year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the setting up a micro irrigation fund with a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore. Over the last few years, support for micro irrigation has been growing in the state as it allows for decentralisation of water resources. However, like big dams, the minor irrigation works in Maharashtra has been plagued by various issues. Documents accessed by The Indian Express from various ministries shows that 70 per cent of the minor irrigation projects in the drought prone Marathwada region remains unfinished. Between 2009 and 2014, around 3,623 minor irrigation works valued at Rs 360.85 crores were completed while 1,069 minor irrigation works valued at Rs 104.38 crores was in progress.

The works in question were undertaken at the village and district levels through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and the Zilla Parishads at the respective districts. Construction of farm ponds (Shettali), wells, percolation tanks are some of the works which the state had pushed for in these areas. Since 2010, the state had made it a policy to push for drought proofing work in Marathwada.

During the customary audit of the works the Accountant General (AG) of the state raised a series of objections in the manner the minor irrigation works were undertaken. One of the major finding during the audit of was the absence of a district-wise masterplan for undertaking the minor irrigation plan. Absence of the master plan, the audit said, would put a question mark on the projects as neither their viability nor their usefulness in the long term could be accessed. Also, more than 1,800 works were undertaken without proper economic viability report. The total expenditure on these work was estimated to be around Rs 140 crores.

Many of the districts had taken up work for construction of ponds but not even 50 per cent of the work was completed. Of the 2,000 farm ponds planned in Latur, only 565 was completed while of the 200 planned in Hingoli, just about 48 were completed. In Parbhani, 7,435 minor irrigation works was started but only 938 completed. The lack of a masterplan for minor irrigation works was one of the biggest problem besieging the sector, said Parineeta Dandekar, of the South Asian Network of Dams Rivers and People (SANDRP), adding, ‘In the absence of a plan, expenditure is meaningless,’ she said.

Former chief engineer of the water resources department Vijay Pandhare said the amount allocated in the budget is too less. “Rs 5,000 crores for the nation is too small to make any significant difference. Efforts are necessary to see works are finished on time,’ he said.