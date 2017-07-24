Case against woman for trying to ‘extort’ Rs 25 lakh from husband

An FIR has been filed against a woman and her family members for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from her husband, who works as a chef in Australia. As per the FIR, Swati More, a fashion designer, had filed a case of harassment against her husband Sunny Dimber and in-laws, and had allegedly demanded money to settle it. Sunny’s mother Shailaja Dimber then filed a complaint against Swati and her family members at Dattawadi police station on Saturday.

According to the complaint, Swati had not told the complainant’s family about her first marriage with a Shirur-based man. She had also filed a case of harassment against her first husband and his family members, it added.

In September 2016, one year after the marriage, Swati had filed a case of harassment against Sunny and his family members. The FIR has been filed under sections 384 (extortion), 417 (cheating), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 495 (concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-Inspector A G Dafal is investigating the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App