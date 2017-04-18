Car spins out of control on Baner Road, 3-year-old killed, 4 injured

CCTV footage (above) of the accident CCTV footage (above) of the accident

A three-year-old girl was killed and four persons, including the girl’s mother and three others from another family, were critically injured when they were standing on the median for crossing the road in Baner and were mowed down by a car which spun out of control of the driver and strayed onto the divider.

As per the information given by Chatuhshrungi police, the incident took place around 2.40 pm Monday, in front of Vasudha Society on Baner Road near Baner Phata. The deceased girl has been identified as Isha Vishwakarma. Those critically injured are: Isha’s mother, Pooja (24), and three others from another family — Sajid Shaikh (4), his uncle Shaijad Shaikh (30) and aunt Nisha Shaikh (25). Police have identified the driver as Sujata Jayprakash Shroff, who is one of the directors of a construction company headquartered in Pune. According to police, Shroff, too, has sustained injuries and is being treated at a private hospital.

The accident has been captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, the footage of which has now been obtained by the police. Inspector (Crime) UB Shingade of Chatushrungi police station said, “The five persons had gone to a departmental store and had got down from a rickshaw. Some were carrying bags and were standing on the median to cross. After they were run over by the car, they sustained severe injuries. Isha succumbed later while the other four are being treated for multiple fractures and other serious injuries. Their condition is said to be critical. The driver of the car has been identified as Sujata Jayprakash Shroff and an FIR will subsequently be registered for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.”

Police said Isha’s father has a fabrication workshop and Sajid’s father has a garage where Sajjad works as a mechanic.

Police said that the car was moving at a high speed and did not stop even after hitting a metal bar at the beginning of the median. After the car ran over the five, it came to a halt after it hit a pole a few feet ahead. After the accident, the five fell down on the road, bleeding profusely. They were rushed to various hospital in a police van, an ambulance and auto-rickshaws. A police officer said that three of the four injured have severe head injuries and are being treated in Intensive Care Units.

As part of the probe, police had started recording the statements of some of the witnesses. A police officer said that the medical examination of Shroff was also conducted for the purpose for registering an FIR.

