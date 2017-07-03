CafeMarathi among winners of YouTube NextUp

Bhupendrakumar Nandan and Nikhil Raibole. Bhupendrakumar Nandan and Nikhil Raibole.

In April this year, Google India had announced the ‘YouTube NextUp India 2017’ — a countrywide contest that had invited entries from creators of popular videos.Out of the 10,000 entries received from across the country, in numerous languages, 12 channels were declared winners.

One of the winners is CafeMarathi — a Marathi YouTube channel created by Bhupendrakumar Nandan and Nikhil Raibole six months ago. Nandan, who holds a master’s degree in dramatics from Lalit Kala Kendra, Pune University, said though they had launched CafeMarathi mobile app a year ago, the YouTube channel was started six months ago.

“This is, indeed, a very proud moment for every Maharashtrian. The idea of CafeMarathi was based on the thought that though the whole world is becoming digital, the Marathi youths are not getting content as per their wishes. After a lot of research we came up with the idea of CafeMarathi and the show Bindass Bol struck us.”

The show, he added, allowed the youth to talk without hesitation on a topic they cannot discuss openly. Till date, the show has garnered over 60 lakh viewers and has a subscriber base of more than 40,000. It is hosted by Bhakti Patharey, also a passout from Lalit Kala Kendra.

Co-founder of CafeMarathi Nikhil Raibole said, “The objective behind starting CafeMarathi YouTube channel was to give every Marathi youth a platform to speak up, share their stories and experiences without any hesitation. The most fascinating thing is that most of the topics are suggested by the audience. We are really happy that every Marathi youth is getting connected and has started speaking up freely through Bindass Bol.”

Expressing their gratitude over receiving the award, they said now they have an added responsibility to come up with more engaging and entertaining topics, which helps connect the youth.

As NextUp winners, the creators will get to be a part of a week-long Creator Camp at YouTube Space, Mumbai, from July 10 to 14. At the camp, the winners will team up with production experts to hone their skills in cinematography, lighting, sound, and writing.

They will also get to hear from some of the NextUp alumni about their journeys on YouTube and explore the possibility of collaborating with other fast-rising creators. Among other prizes, the winners will receive Rs 1,30,000 for production gear, channel strategy consultations and invites to exclusive events.

As an exciting perk, this year one channel from each camp will be invited to attend a global creator camp at YouTube Space, Los Angeles, at the end of 2017.

