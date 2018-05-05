Cab aggregator Uber to set up pick-up, booking points at Pune railway station

Uber has got the contract for three years. Uber has got the contract for three years.

App-based cab aggregator Uber has won the contract for setting up pick-up and booking points for cabs at Pune railway station. Earlier, the space had been given to Ola for six months. After expiry of Ola’s contract, fresh bids were floated a month ago. “We have started the cab service at Pune station to provide seamless last mile connectivity to passengers who either get down or board at Pune Station. This facility, launched by Uber, can be booked by travellers with both bookings and spot bookings. Since a number of cabs will be available at the booking point, there will be no waiting. Passengers can book the taxi using the mobile application or they can visit the UberBooth and book a cab by paying at the counter, which is situated on lane No. 3,” said a senior official with Pune Division

Divisional Railway Manager Milind Deouaskar said the facility will ensure seamless intra-city transport for passengers. “The Railways had floated a tender for this with a minimum bidding price of Rs 36 lakh. Uber had bid Rs 71 lakh and won. As per the agreement, the contract is to provide the service for three years. The space will be provided by Pune Division for Rs 71 lakh per year,” said an officer.

