BWF Para-Badminton Sukant breaks into world top 3

Pune-based Sukant Kadam attained a new high by breaking into the top three of the BWF Para-Badminton World Rankings. Sukant, a member of Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA), moved up five places to the No 3 rank in singles of the ‘SL4’ class, according to the world rankings released on June 9, 2017.

Sukant’s rise has primarily been due to two notable performances during April and May 2017. His feats include the maiden gold medal at the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2017 held in Kampala, Uganda and later a silver medal at the Turkish Para-Badminton International 2017 at Antalya, Turkey. His performances in Africa and Europe earned him 75 and 30 points respectively to swell his total points tally to 165.0 points.

The phenomenal rise by the 24-year-old Sukant makes him the third-best ranked para-badminton player in any class from India on the BWF rankings. The others are; Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar who is the world No.1 in the ‘SL 3’ (Women) and Manoj Sarkar the world No 2 in the in the ‘SL3’ (Men) class.

