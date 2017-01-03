Sambhaji Brigade vandalises bust of Marathi playwright Ram Ganesh Gadkari in Pune

Workers of radical outfit Sambhaji Brigade pulled down the bust of Marathi playwright and poet Ram Ganesh Gadkari (1885-1919) installed at the Sambhaji Park in Pune in the early hours of Tuesday. The outfit recently announced its candidates for the upcoming civic polls. Named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the seventeenth century Maratha king and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Samabhaji Brigade gained notoriety in 2004 when its workers vandalised the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) in Pune.

The move to vandalise the sculpture of the late poet and playwright appears to be politically motivated as the office- bearers of the organisation said Gadkari had “defamed” Chhatrapati Sambhaji in his writings.

Santosh Shinde, Pune city head of Sambhaji Brigade, said, “We take the responsibility for the act. Our workers have removed the bust. We have been criticising the installation of the bust of Gadkari in the park named after the great king who he had defamed in his writings. We have been writing to the Pune Municipal Corporation for the past 10 years. Our workers will face all the legal action taken against them by police.”

Senior inspector Ajay Kadam of Deccan Gymkhana police station said, “A First Information Report is being registered. There are posts on the social media that suggest workers of Sambhaji Brigade have done this. We are looking at that claim. We will also be checking the CCTV footage and people involved in this will be arrested soon.”

Kadam added there was only one security guard on duty at the park when the incident took place. Various posts on social media said the bust was thrown into the Mutha river after being removed.

The police have also lunched a search for the bust.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and head of Swabhiman Sanghatana tweeted that those who removed the bust had nothing to do Sambhaji Brigade. The tweet has sparked a fresh controversy over who can lay claim over the act, however, leaders of Sambhaji brigade said two of four youths were their workers.

Previously, the workers of the organisation had also vandalised premises of BORI after the release of the controversial book , Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India’ by American writer James Laine.

Explaining why the party workers had taken such an extreme step, Santosh Shinde said, “We have entered politics recently but we have been raising our voices on such issues since long.”

Gadkari has produced works famous like Ekach Pyala and Prem Sanyas. He was known by his pen names, Govindagraj and Balakram.

Gadkari’s bust was installed at the park in January 1962.