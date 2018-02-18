Businessman kills wife and 2 daughters, commits suicide: Cops

Nilesh Chaudhary allegedly killed his wife Neelam, and daughters Shreya and Shravani. Nilesh Chaudhary allegedly killed his wife Neelam, and daughters Shreya and Shravani.

A 38-year-old businessman allegedly killed his wife, two daughters and then committed suicide on Friday, after he incurred losses in business and was unable to repay his loans. In his suicide note, Nilesh Suresh Chaudhary said he was being harassed by housing finance companies and private lending institutions, said police. Initial investigation by police has revealed that Chaudhary, a resident of Pokalenagar in Shivne, had defaulted on a loan. Upset about his inability to pay back the loan, Nilesh allegedly killed his wife Neelam Chaudhary (33), and daughters Shreya (7) and Shravani (9).

The incident came to light on Friday night, after Chaudhary’s neighbours realised that something was wrong, as no activity had been noticed in the otherwise lively apartment throughout the day. “Their neighbours found that nobody had come out of the house the entire day. When they knocked on the door, they received no response… they then informed police. After the door was broken down, Chaudhary’s body was found hanging, while the bodies of his wife and daughters were found lying on the bed,” said Senior Police Inspector Hemant Bhatt, in-charge of Uttamnagar police station. The bodies were sent to Sassoon hospital for post-mortem.

“Three years ago, Chaudhary had bought an apartment in Shivne after taking a home loan from housing finance companies and other financial institutions… he owned a plastic remoulding business on Sinhagad Road, but it had run into losses recently. Because of the financial crisis, he was not able to pay his EMIs on time and the recovery agents were harassing him. In the suicide note, he has mentioned that he was ‘taking his daughters’ along because there was no one to look after them once he and his wife were gone,” said Bhat. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.

