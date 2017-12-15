Businessman held for ‘getting loan with help of man who posed as his dead grandfather’

A 29-year-old businessman has been arrested after he secured a loan of Rs 2.6 crore from a cooperative bank by allegedly putting up his deceased grandfather’s name as a guarantor for the loan and bringing an impostor to pose as him at the time of disbursement in 2016. According to police, some officials from the bank might be involved in the fraud.

An FIR has been registered at Market Yard police station against Manoj Namdeo Kad, a resident of Sortapwadi in Haweli. Kad is now in police custody. Senior inspector Mohan Shinde, in-charge of the police station, said, “Kad is a businessman and had taken a loan of Rs 2.6 crore from Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank, for a cement pipe manufacturing unit he wanted to set up. The loan was disbursed in March 2016.”

Shinde added, “We now know that Kad used a very small fraction of the loan for the actual purpose and diverted the money towards other things like buying property. Recently, after Kad defaulted on some of the loan repayment installments, bank officials started looking into the case.

It came to light that the man who was shown as guarantor and owner of a land — Baburao Kad, Manoj Kad’s grandfather — has been dead for a long time. Kad had forged his signature and brought an unidentified person to pose as his grandfather.”

Kad was booked under charges of cheating and fraud and has been remanded to police custody till December 17.

Senior inspector Shinde said, “We have reasons to believe that some of the officials of the bank, involved in loan disbursement, were aware that the guarantor was dead at the time. Our probe is on to identify them.”

