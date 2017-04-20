Businessman gets 4 years’ rigorous imprisonment

A businessman was sentenced to four years’ rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for injuring six persons and several vehicles with his car, while driving under the influence of alcohol on J M Road about three and a half years ago.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Maruti Sardesai (38), a resident of Sai Villa, North Main Road in Koregaon Park, was booked in this case at the Deccan police station. The then Police Sub-Inspector, U V Pune, attached to the Balgandharva police chowki, had lodged the first information report in the matter.

According to the police, on November 20, 2013, around 4.45 pm, Sardesai was driving on J M Road after consuming liquor. Soon, he lost control and the car went on to hit four two wheelers, an autorickshaw, a pani-puri stall and six persons near the Deccan Bus Stop. Six persons were injured in the accident.

Sardesai was arrested and later released on bail. During the court trial, public prosecutor Pramod Bombatkar examined 16 witnesses in the case, following which, additional sessions judge N K Maner awarded four years’ rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, to Sardesai.

As per the court order, three persons who had received severe injuries would be given Rs 20,000 each from the fine. Also, three others, who had received minor injuries, should be given Rs 10,000 each.

