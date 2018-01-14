Builder shot dead in Pune

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

A Pune based builder Devendra Jaisukhlal Shah, was shot at by unidentified assailants late on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to primary Information, the incident took place not far from Shah’s residence in Prabhat Road area around 11 pm. A First Information Report has now been filed at Deccan Gymkhana police station.

“Our probe has revealed that two persons on a bike came to the laundry shop, near Shah’s house and picked up quarrel with the man working there. They asked him to go to Shah’s house and call him out. As Shah came down with his son, one of the suspects opened fire and shot five rounds. Two of the bullets hit Shah, one on the waist and another on the chest. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours.” Said a police officer.

Teams from local police station and the Crime branch has launched a parallel probe into the case. Cops were yet to ascertain the motive but said that they suspect the incident to be fallout of an extortion bid.

