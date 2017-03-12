Budget presented at SPPU Senate: Rs 15 lakhs proposed for gender sensitisation centre

Wasudeo Gade (File Photo) Wasudeo Gade (File Photo)

Amongst the unique ideas put forward in the budget presented at the Senate meeting Saturday at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is establishment of a ‘gender sensitisation awareness centre’ for which Rs 15lakh have been proposed. “It is the moral responsibility of educational institutions to spread gender sensitisation. To ensure that we are able to do it effectively through workshops, conferences and specialised lectures of experts, we have set Rs 15 lakh aside as we want to mainstream gender equality as one of the core principles of the varsity,” said Wasudeo Gade, the Vice-Chancellor of SPPU.

While the SPPU’s women’s studies department is already conducting workshops to sensitise students on gender-related issues, the varsity will now cover all affiliated colleges under the scheme through workshops and lectures.

Besides improving student-related services, enhancing research was an important component of the budget. While on one hand, various provisions were made for developing research portal and even matching grants for research received under the RUSA scheme from the central government, establishing innovation, incubation and industrial centre is an important step.

“Our students have many ideas which need to be developed and nurtured to make them realise their true potential. A fund of Rs 53lakh is set aside for development of this cell which will encourage start-up culture in students and make them job creators rather than seekers,” said Gade.

A fund of Rs 23 crore under the head of quality improvement was also proposed which would be a fund given to departments and colleges affiliated to the varsity for improving basic infrastructure and research related infrastructure.

While one of the programmes envisages to bring about remedial courses for students to help them in any issues after taking admission at varsity owing to language/cultural barriers, a fund of Rs 1 crore has been set aside for soft skills programme for students and Rs 25 lakh for conversation skills (in English) for students.

Outgoing V-C presents report card

At the beginning of the meeting, outgoing Vice-Chancellor Wasudeo Gade, who said this would be his last Senate, presented a report of the work and achievements under his tenure. From ranking second amongst the traditional universities in India under the Times Higher Education Survey to getting awarded the top A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), student-related decisions like doubling stipend under Earn and Learn Scheme, starting shuttle service for disabled students and girls, Wi-Fi enabled campus, PhD tracking system, exam department reforms, digital classrooms and more, Gade presented an overall report.