BS-III ban: Bike sales increase seven fold

The Supreme Court’s ban on sales of BS III vehicles from April 1 has seen auto dealers slashing prices to offload their inventory. The Pune Regional Transport Office has reported a seven-fold increase in registration of motorcycles in the last two days of March, with 4,714 motorcycles being registered. On an average, the Pune RTO sees registration of 500 motorcycles and 200 cars on a daily basis. As the news of the ban gain ground, dealers across the city started slashing prices of the vehicles which saw people queuing to take advantage of the situation.

On March 30, 1,602 bikes and 215 cars were registered while on March 31, 3,112 motorcycles and 234 cars were registered. Owing to the rush for registration, the RTO’s coffer also ringed in Rs 11.86 crore as fees during those two days. B I Ajri, Pune Regional Transport Officer, said thanks to the implementation of the vehicle registration system Vahan 4, dealers would not be able to tamper with the dates of registration. “We have asked the dealers to submit their log papers and had given strict instructions that sales should conclude on March 31 9.30 pm,” he said.

As majority of the car manufacturers had moved to the BS IV platform, car showrooms did not see much rush or discounts. Majority of the motorcycle manufacturers, however, were yet to either move to the BS IV or had unsold inventory with them. Following the apex court’s decision, they had to take drastic measures like huge discounts to offload their stock.

The remaining stock, industry insiders said, would either be exported out or used as spare parts in the future. March-end figures, however, paint a very disturbing picture for the city in terms of vehicle population. As on March 31, 2017, the city has 33,35,841 vehicles — both two and four wheelers — on the road. Same time last year on March 31, 2016, the city had 30,72,003 vehicles on road, a whooping three lakh vehicles were added in the last financial year. The present figures translate into one vehicle per person in the city.

