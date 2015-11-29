Brothers held for stealing online travel refunds worth Rs 1.5 cr

Cyber crime police attached to CID, Karnataka, arrested two brothers from Pune for siphoning off Rs 1.5 crore in travel refunds from online travel company Expedia. The fraud was reported to police by 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd, which handles the back office processes for Expedia.

The two arrested are Ashish Singh and Avinash Singh. They allegedly diverted Rs 1.5 crore in 144 transactions where money was to be credited to the accounts of Expedia customers for cancellation or refunds on various transactions. The offences are alleged to have occurred in 2014 shortly after Avinash quit the 24/7 Customer Pvt Ltd BPO.

The complaint was filed in April this year. Cyber crime police identified the duo on the basis of bank accounts where the diverted money was deposited and withdrawn. The duo had, however, remained elusive before being tracked down in Pune this week.

Sources in the CID said that the duo had claimed to be acting at the behest of a man identified as Shukla who remains at large. The two have claimed that they received only a small percentage of the stolen money as commissions for carrying out the fraud. The brothers were produced in court on Friday by the CID police and remanded to judicial custody.

