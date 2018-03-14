British Parliament honours Pune engineer for social work

A software engineer from Pune, 34-year-old Dipika Sawhney has been living in London for the last six years. (Source: Facebook/Dipika Jha Sawhney) A software engineer from Pune, 34-year-old Dipika Sawhney has been living in London for the last six years. (Source: Facebook/Dipika Jha Sawhney)

The British Parliament recently awarded Dipika Sawhney of Pune with the ‘She Inspires’ award, recognising her social work. Sawhney was presented the award by Lord Meghanand Desai on the occasion of International Womens’ Day. The award has previously been given to several Miss Universe and Miss India pageant winners and the woman police chief of London.

A software engineer from Pune, 34-year-old Sawhney has been living in London for the last six years. She has studied business in Cambridge University. “She has always been a compassionate person and would offer help to the needy and poor. She continues to work for the society…,” Sawhney’s father, Col B Mohan and professor and head of the civil engineering department at Modern College of Engineering, told The Indian Express. Mohan, recalling an incident involving her daughter, said, “While in college, Dipika would regularly visit the nearby slums in Aundh area in the look for out-of-school children. She would often bring them home and engage them in basic learning.”

Currently working as a senior manager at Amazon, the mother of two has written several articles, highlighting social issues. In 2016, the British Indian community conferred her with the ‘Indian of the Year’ title for her contribution to the society. Sawhney had said her aim was to set up a centre to help those in need.

“Having worked informally for society, my daughter is working towards establishing a global charity organisation that will offer all kinds of aides — counselling, coaching and all other requirements for the destitute,” said Mohan.

