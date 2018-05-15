Pune: British Council to organise two-day summer workshop for children

The 10-hour-long workshop will start at 10.30 am and will be held at British Council, Ganeshkhind Road. The 10-hour-long workshop will start at 10.30 am and will be held at British Council, Ganeshkhind Road.

British Council will organise a summer workshop for 11 and 12-year-olds to inculcate thinking and social skills in children. The workshop themed Media Magic, is planned to introduce the children to the workings of communication channels like newspapers, television, and social media.

The workshop will be organised on two days — May 26 and May 27 — and would be facilitated through games, role plays, story narrations, among other activities.

