Brahmin body demands memorial for Peshwas at Shaniwar Wada

The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh (ABBM) has asked the Maharashtra government to build ‘Shrimant Bajirao Peshwe Srishti’ — a memorial to the Peshwas at the historic Shaniwar Wada in the city. They have also demanded that the fort be reconstructed to its “original seven storeys”. Shaniwar Wada was the headquarters of the Peshwas. Anand Dave, district president of ABBM, said, “We have sent the proposal for building ‘Shrimant Bajirao Peshwe Srishti’ to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by email. We plan to meet him soon and submit our demand.”

“We want to bring back the glory of Shaniwar Wada, from where the kings of Hindavi Swarajya, formed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ruled…Shaniwar Wada was a seven-storey building in the past. Maps of the seven-storeyed Shaniwar Wada are available in historical documents. The government should rebuild the seven-storey building in Shaniwar Wada as part of the ‘Shrimant Bajirao Peshwe Srishti’ project. Maximum space should be utilised for displaying the glorious history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his brave mother Jijamata, sons Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rajaram Maharaj and also the magnificent history of Maratha samrajya during Peshwa regime,” said Dave.

The ABBM’s demand comes at a time when Shiv Srishti, a memorial of Maratha king Shivaji, being built by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is facing controversy. The BJP government recently gave permission to build Shiv Srishti at Chandni Chowk in Kothrud. While political parties in the PMC were fighting to develop Shiv Srishti at Chandni Chowk, a controversy erupted as the state government gave the status of ‘mega project’ for another Shiv Srishti, which is being developed by Maharaja Shivchatrapati Pratishthan, led by historian Babasaheb Purandare, at Ambegaon Budhruk.

Purandare is known for his works on Maratha king Shivaji. The BJP-led state government had conferred on him the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015, which was opposed by Maratha organisation Sambhaji Brigade, which claims Purandare defamed Maratha king Shivaji — a charge the historian has denied. Even leaders of political outfits like the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed that Purandare has “twisted history”.

In December 2017, the ABBM had opposed the ‘Elgaar Parishad’ organised at Shaniwar Wada.

