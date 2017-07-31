Boulders fall from hills, road to Sinhagad Fort briefly blocked

According to eyewitnesses, it took about an hour for the personnel from fire brigade and forest department along with volunteers to take the boulders off the road before opening up the road again. According to eyewitnesses, it took about an hour for the personnel from fire brigade and forest department along with volunteers to take the boulders off the road before opening up the road again.

Road taking tourists to Sinhagad Fort was briefly blocked on Saturday afternoon after boulders falling from the hills blocked the road. No untoward incident happened as the security personnel deployed on the route alerted the passersby on time after sensing the trouble and blocked the road. According to eyewitnesses, it took about an hour for the personnel from fire brigade and forest department along with volunteers to take the boulders off the road before opening up the road again.

“The incident happened at about 4 pm. The forest department officials reached the spot immediately and sprung into action. Two earth-movers were deployed and road was cleared. By 6 pm, the road was opened for both two wheelers and four wheelers,” said Vevek Khandekar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Pune.

