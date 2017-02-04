Book on artist’s fight against cancer till her last breath

THE LIFE and times of Arpita Bhattacharya (25), an artist who fought cancer doggedly and never gave up her creative pursuits, have now been chronicled in a book — AFACT. The recently-released book, written by Sipra Bhattacharya, aims at inspiring cancer patients. “Arpita’s art depicts none of the sorrows and melancholy that one would associate with such an artist. Her paintings were always an intimate expression of herself, full of life, hope and determination to fight it out,” said her aunt Sipra Bhattacharya, who has written the book. Afact vividly describes Arpita’s fight against cancer till her last breath.

The family has set up AFACT — a non-profit organisation.

“The organisation was started to help and motivate cancer patients and also to mentor a community, which loves art and appreciates creativity,” said Sipra.

Arpita left behind an art legacy that takes viewers into the world of a dreamer, who clung on to hope. “She translated all her inner pain and trauma onto her canvas. Arpita’s tryst with colours started when she was only two years old. She had won many awards for her paintings,” said Sipra.

Sipra said Arpita created an extensive collection of paintings, which showcased her life’s journey and the pain she underwent. “Arpita had an undying spirit and did not stop painting till her terminal state. She had a dream of expressing her emotions through the strokes of her brush.”