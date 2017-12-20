Bombay High Court will decide the fate of Sunburn fest: Collector

Sunburn Festival, which is held annually in the last week of December, is currently facing hurdles Sunburn Festival, which is held annually in the last week of December, is currently facing hurdles

The state government has submitted an affidavit, as sought by the Bombay High Court, on the Sunburn EDM Festival, said Pune District Collector Saurabh Rao. The HC would now decide the fate of the festival, which is scheduled to be held at the Oxford Golf Course near Lavale between December 27 and January 1, said Rao.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ratan Luth, a division bench of Justice Shantanu Khemkar and Justice Rajesh Ketkar had asked the state government to enlist the steps it has taken to restrict minors from drinking alcohol and smoking at the festival, as well as the steps taken to ensure the security of those attending it.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is one of the organisers of the event.

“The organisers have been directed to install CCTV cameras so that every square metre of the venue can be kept under watch. They are also required to take permission from the narcotics department, Food and Drugs Administration, Legal Metrology Department and all other departments concerned before going ahead. Also, police and excise personnel are required to remain present… we have submitted what was required of us and now, it’s for the court to decide…,” said Rao.

This year, the organisers had initially planned to hold the 2017 edition of the festival in Moshi, but they could not finalise the venue. When they tried to shift the festival to Kesnand village, the venue in 2016, they were denied permission by forest officials.

The festival organisers then decided to shift it to Mahalaxmi Lawns in Wagholi, but since the venue was close to Lohegaon Airport, the authorities were wary about focus lights affecting the flight operations.

Finally, Oxford Golf Course was decided as the venue, but two PILs — one from Pune and another from Nashik — were filed in court against the festival.

