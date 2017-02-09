Bombay HC to Election Commission: Consider Reshma Bhosale as independent candidate

THE Bombay High Court has directed the State Election Commission to consider Reshma Bhosale as an independent candidate, contradicting the decision of the Returning Officer to consider her as a BJP candidate, said Anil Anturkar, advocate for the petitioner and Congress corporator Datta Bahirat on Wednesday.

Watch What Else is Making News



Bhosale, a sitting NCP corporator and wife of MLC Anil Bhosale, was denied a ticket by the party. So she filed her nomination as a BJP candidate, while Satish Bahirat had already filed his nomination as a BJP candidate for the same seat, the Pune university-Wakdewadi electoral panel .

On February 4, the Returning Officer decided that Bahirat and Bhosale will be considered as independent candidates and not as BJP candidates due to a technical reason.

But after an appeal by Bhosale on February 6, a decision was taken to consider her a BJP candidate.

Congress corporator Datta Bahirat had challenged the decision of the RO in the High Court.

“The court has directed the SEC to consider Bhosale as an independent candidate as per the Returning Officer’s decision of February 4 and has stayed the decision taken on February 6,” said advocate Anil Anturkar, counsel of Bahirat.

He said the court has conveyed the oral order to lawyers of the SEC, while the written order would be available later.

SEC officials said they have been orally conveyed the court’s directions, adding, “It is not advisable to make comments on oral communications received by us. We are awaiting written directions and then only would we be able to comment,” said an election officer.