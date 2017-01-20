Bombay HC to EC: Use mass media to spread awareness on voting process

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

TO AVOID confusion among voters on the voting process in the four-ward electoral panel system in the civic polls, the Bombay High Court has directed the State Election Commission to use mass media, including advertisements on print, TV and outdoor, to spread awareness among people.

In a directive, the State Election Commission said the Bombay High Court has disposed of a petition on the possible problems due to four-ward electoral panel system being implemented in the civic bodies but issued orders to ensure that there is no confusion among voters in casting four votes.

The court has directed the authorities to at least publicise twice the process of voting in the multi ward-panel system, it said adding the civic bodies implementing four-ward electoral panel should also create awareness through a strip on television channel. “The voters should be informed on how many votes they have to cast. The colour of slip for each seat should also be declared,” it said.

A video clip on the way voting has to be done should be uploaded on the official website of civic body for convenience of citizens and also banners should be put up across city, directive said.

The political parties planning a pre-poll alliance have been raising concern that the four-ward electoral panel system was likely to create confusion among voters. According to the four-member panel system, each voter will elect four corporators as opposed to the previous two. In the renewed system, two or more wards have been united to form a panel and each panel has a voter population of nearly 80,000 in the PMC limit.