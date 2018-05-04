Bombay HC says school has liberty to cancel admission if parents refuse to pay fees

The High Court passed the order in a civil application by the city-based Zeal Education Society’s Dnyanganga English Medium School versus parents who had refused to pay the increased fees. The High Court passed the order in a civil application by the city-based Zeal Education Society’s Dnyanganga English Medium School versus parents who had refused to pay the increased fees.

In a blow to parents who have been protesting fee hike by schools, the Bombay High Court has said school managements “always” have the liberty to cancel the admission of students in case of non-payment of fees. The High Court passed the order in a civil application by the city-based Zeal Education Society’s Dnyanganga English Medium School versus parents who had refused to pay the increased fees. Until now, parents who had fought against fee hike by schools believed that their children couldn’t be expelled as, they argue, the Right to Education (RTE) Act prohibited any such action.

The HC order, however, stated that in case students didn’t pay the fees, school managements “always” have the right to cancel the admission. The tussle between the Dnyanganga English Medium School management and parents of students has been going on for a long time. In 2015, some of the parents had approached the District Fee Regulatory Committee (DFRC) against the fee hike by the school.

Last year, DFRC termed the fee hike illegal and asked the school to refund the hiked amount to parents. The school management then approached the Bombay High Court and asked it to direct parents to pay the fees. However, the High Court has said that asking parents to pay the school fees was beyond its jurisdiction and it can’t compel any parent to pay fees fixed by the applicant (school management). The court also observed that the school management has said the fee hike was introduced before the rules under the Fee Regulation Act came into effect, and the fees determined by school would not be covered by the Act.

The High Court has also given a stay on the DFRC order that had found the fee hike ‘illegal’. “If parents refuse to pay fees as determined by the applicant, which at the relevant time did not come under the purview of the act, the management cannot be expected to run the school without there being the requisite funds,” observed the HC bench.

The school management has welcomed the order. Jayesh Katkar, executive director of Zeal Education Society, said, “… Today, nearly one-third of 1,500-odd parents are refusing to pay… parents who are paying fees should not be made to bear the brunt of those not paying the fees. Now, we will send a request to clear all dues until 2017-2018 within seven days, so that we do not have to take any drastic steps…” he said. Vinod Dharekar, one of the protesting parents who is also an advocate, said the parents were yet to take a decision on their next step. “We did not expect this order and we will hold a meeting to discuss it,” he said.

