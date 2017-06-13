Bombay HC gives state three weeks to decide on inclusion of 34 villages in PMC limits

The Bombay High Court gave the state government on Monday three weeks to decide on the proposed merger of 34 new villages within the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The high court had urged the state government to clear its stand on the proposed merger of 34 villages in civic jurisdiction by June 12.

Earlier, the state government had submitted that it was in favour of it but was yet to take a decision. The residents of the 34 villages had filed a petition in the high court over the state government’s delay in proposed merging of the villages. The NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena have been urging the state government to include the 34 villages in PMC, but the BJP-ruled state government has not yet come up with a decision.

Last month, many of the 34 villages had boycotted the gram panchayat elections to push for their inclusion in the civic body limits.

In May 2014, the then state government of the Congress-NCP alliance had issued a notification for merging 34 more villages within the PMC jurisdiction, citing rapid urbanisation in the area. The PMC too, had given its consent for the same and the state government had completed the entire process of accepting suggestions and objections on the proposal.

In 2015-16, the civic administration had proposed Rs 35 crore for development projects in the villages, if included under the PMC, but no budgetary provision was made for the projects in 2016-17.

The 34 villages include Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan, Kirkitwadi, Pisoli, Lohegaon (portion not already under the PMC), Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Shivane, Mundhwa, Manjari, Narhe, Shivane, Ambegaon (Budruk), Undri, Dhayari, Ambegaon (Khurd), Urali Devachi, Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Phursungi, Yeolewadi, Mangdewadi, Vadgaonsheri, Nandoshi, Bhilarewadi, Jambhulwadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, and Kolewadi.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App