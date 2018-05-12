Bombay HC acquits Pune man convicted of abetting wife’s suicide

On September 11, 2000, the man’s wife had committed suicide by pouring kerosene and setting herself on fire. On September 11, 2000, the man’s wife had committed suicide by pouring kerosene and setting herself on fire.

The Bombay High Court recently acquitted a man convicted by a Pune sessions court on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife. The woman was allegedly subjected to cruelty for “not being able to cook food properly”. The High Court observed that the alleged harassment of the wife by the husband — on the ground of not being able to cook properly — was not “cruelty.”

On September 11, 2000, the man’s wife had committed suicide by pouring kerosene and setting herself on fire.

The husband, a businessman and a Pune resident, was charged with subjecting his wife to cruelty and ill-treatment because she was not able to cook properly.

A Pune sessions court convicted the man under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC and had sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment.

The mother of the deceased, in her statement to the court, had said one month after the wedding, her daughter’s husband started ill-treating her and accused her of not cooking well. He also allegedly asked for money every time his wife visited her maternal home.

On the statement of the deceased’s mother, who said her son-in-law used to harass her daughter because she was unable to cook properly and he used to abuse her, Justice Sarang V Kotwal said, “This conduct by itself will not fall within the meaning of explanation (A) u/s 498A, where the term “cruelty” is explained. In the fact of this case, it cannot be said that this conduct of the Appellant was of such a nature that it was likely to drive (the wife) to commit suicide or to cause grave injury or danger to her life, limb or health.”

On the allegation of the man demanding money from his wife, the court said, “Considering the Appellant’s (husband) poor financial condition, such request for help cannot be termed as ‘unlawful demand.” The court acquitted the husband, observing, “…none of the acts of the Appellant can be said to be falling within the meaning of section 107 of IPC, where abetment is defined.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App