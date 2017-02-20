Bombarded with WhatsApp messages, Pune voters fume

Rahul Parmar (name changed), 31, was surprised to be added in an unknown WhatsApp group sometime last week. This group, supposedly created by a local political party in the area, was operational for constantly posting development works and posters of contesting candidates in that ward.

Parmar was among the many Puneites who had a harrowing Sunday, thanks to repeated SMSes, calls and Whatsapp messages sent by political parties as it was curtains-down for the outdoor campaign, ahead of the civic polls scheduled on February 21. Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and eight other corporations in Maharashtra are going to polls on Tuesday.

Relying on personal and group messages on Whatsapp, political parties are reaching out to voters virtually too. “It has been very annoying to be part of so many unknown political groups. I do not understand why the political parties remember its voters only one month prior to elections,” said Rahul Parmar, a resident of the city. Another reason why voters are getting so many messages this year is because of four candidates contesting from every party in a given ward, simply multiplying the number of messages four-times.

Interestingly residents in and around Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Nilakh, Rahatni , mostly IT professionals, have been residents of these localities only recently. That is also the reason that a majority of them do not necessarily have their names in any of the wards of Pimpri-Chinchwad. “I hail from Jalgaon and have been living in Pune only since last one year, I am not a voter for the local elections. But, I have been constantly receiving SMSes for the ward that I reside in,” said IT professional Avinash Deshmane.

Annoyed by the constant buzzing of SMSes and calls, postgraduate student and resident of Viman Nagar, Rahi Nayyar was forced to talk tough to the frequent callers. She said, “Despite informing that I am from Patna and will not be voting in Pune, they were calling me at least three to four times a day. This is when I threatened them with a police complaint, after which there were no more phone calls, though I still receive SMSes from various numbers.”