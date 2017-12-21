Bogus doctors: Legislators express concern, PMC says action being taken against ‘quacks’

The local unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) was alarmed when it recently found a 60-year-old Arts degree holder from Bihar claiming to be an ‘ayurvedic expert’ and treating patients at the Wagholi Primary Health Centre (PHC). A raid on his one-room dispensary revealed that he had a stock of allopathy medicines. In association with Pune district health officials, an FIR was filed against him two months ago. But this was not an isolated case. In the last four years, as many as 21 such FIRs have been filed against ‘bogus doctors’ in Pune rural areas, and another 26 have been filed in areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Recently, two FIRs were filed in Junnar tehsil against persons claiming to be doctors. They did not possess a recognised medical degree and were not registered with any medical council, said Prashant Ashtikar, medical officer at the district health department. The issue of bogus doctors also came up for discussion at the state Legislative Council, when senior MLC Anant Gadgil expressed concern about the ‘inaction against quacks’, and claimed that there were over 100 ‘bogus doctors’ in Pune city, rural and surrounding areas. He also asked Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan whether action had been taken against such ‘quacks’.

Mahajan assured that action was being taken against the ‘bogus doctors’, and told the Council about all the FIRs filed against them. Some time ago, the PMC’s health department had embarked on an initiative to create a database of registered doctors in the city, to make it easier to track bogus doctors. At least 4,000 doctors have since enrolled themselves in the database by sending their names, registration numbers and email addresses to the civic body.

A committee, under the chairmanship of the municipal commissioner, had also been set up to identify bogus doctors in the city, said Assistant Medical Officer, PMC, Vaishali Jadhav. “We have taken action against quacks who claim to sell cures for various ailments… recently, the health department also took action against a pharmacist who was treating patients at exorbitant costs,” said Jadhav. However, Ganesh Borhade, an RTI activist, claimed that the committee was not holding its scheduled monthly meetings. But according to Pune District Health Officer Dilip Mane, these meetings are being held regularly.

“In fact, at the tehsil level, our medical officers, ASHA workers and other workers do conduct surveys and receive complaints about people posing as doctors and treating patients. These cases are then compiled and submitted to the district collector, who takes action. We are planning to intensify the search campaign for bogus doctors next year,” said Mane.

Jayant Navrange, secretary of the medico-legal cell of the Indian Medical Association, said the association had launched a similar initiative a couple of years ago, and had managed to collect as many as 2,000 names of unqualified medical practitioners. The names were then submitted to the police commissioner’s office, said Navrange.

