Bodies found hanging to ceiling, cops suspect suicide: Couple found dead in Chikhali

IN A suspected case of suicide, a 25-year-old engineer who worked for a multinational confectionery company and his 22-year-old wife, who had got married a little over an year ago, were found hanging to the ceiling in their house in Chikhali on Sunday. Police suspect the two to have taken the extreme step due to family issues. Nigdi police have identified the deceased as Aniket Vilas Dhamale and his wife Ashwini.

Police said that Aniket had completed his Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked at the manufacturing unit of a multinational confectionery company located near Talegaon Dabhade. He was, however, not been going to work since last one month. Ashwini had completed her graduation and had done a course in designing. She was not employed, police said. The two had got married in January last year.

Inspector (Crime) SV Awatade of Nigdi police station said, “The couple lived with Aniket’s parents and his younger brother. On Sunday afternoon, his parents had gone out to a wedding while the brother was out for some work. When the brother got back in the evening, the couple did not respond to knocks and phone calls. The door was broken and Aniket was found hanging to the ceiling in the living room with a saree and Ashwini was found hanging in the bedroom.”

Soon, the two were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead. Police have not found any suicide note. Senior inspector Vijaykumar Palsule, in-charge of the Nigdi police station said, “Prima facie, this is a case of suicide. We will be recording family’s statements to ascertain the reason for this extreme step.”