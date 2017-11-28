Blood donation drive organisers to be felicitated on November 29

The Ruby Hall Clinic Blood Bank has arranged a get together and felicitation programme for the organisers of a blood donation drive on the 97th birth anniversary of founder chairman (late) Dr K B Grant. The programme will be held at the Ruby Hall Clinic on November 29 and social reformer Sindhutai Sapkal will be the chief guest.

Medical Director Dr Sanjay Pathare said representatives from about 135 organisations, 85 donor motivating committee members and people who have made the blood donation drive a success will be part of the function.

Dr Snehal Mujumdar, director, Blood Bank, said, “These philanthropic people have helped us save many dengue patients recently. They also helped us in helping cancer and organ transplant patients, among others.”

CEO Bomi Bhote said, “Ruby Hall is the first clinic in Pune, and among the first 50 in India, to receive an NABH accreditation for its the Blood Bank. It has an annual collection of 12,000 blood bags and issues approximately 30,000 blood bags and components per year to patients in and around Pune.

According to Mujumdar, the challenge for blood banks is to make countless number of platelets available in the hour of need. Platelets have a life of just five days, he added. “They must be stored at a temperature between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius, with continuous agitation of 60 strokes per minute in a special equipment called platelet agitator and incubator. This blood component is most vulnerable to bacterial infections due to its storage at room temperature and at risk to expire if not utilised within five days,” he added.

In the wake of dengue spate, these platelet units work as an elixir of life, said Mujumdar. “When repaired by an ‘Apheresis Method’, platelets are far more effective as compared to those separated from whole blood donation,” he said.

He added that they had two such apheresis machines.

