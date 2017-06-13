BJP to head 11 of 15 ward committees in PMC

Gaining an upperhand in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the BJP has won control of 11 of the 15 ward offices within the civic jurisdiction on Monday.

The PMC is divided into 15 ward offices and a ward committee has been set up for each of the ward offices, which looks into the projects of the area.

The chairperson of each committee is elected by the members of the respective ward office.

On Monday, the BJP could get its corporators elected as chairpersons of 11 of the 15 ward offices, while the NCP corporators were elected as chairperson of three ward committees and Congress corporator in one ward committee.

The BJP corporators would head the ward committee of Aundh-Baner, Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, Sinhagad Road, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Bibewadi, Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri, Yerawada-Kalas, Kothrud-Bavdhan, Warje Karvenagar and Bhavani Peth.

The NCP corporators have been elected as a chairpersons of Wanowrie-Ramtekdi, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar and Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward committees, while the Congress corporator was elected as the chairperson of Dholepatil ward committee.

