Pune BJP seeks action on corrupt, NCP says look who’s talking

A DAY after five corporators joined the BJP, the NCP — which rules Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) — seems to be facing more trouble with the civic administration’s announcement to “take action” against the corrupt. Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare made the announcement after a massive morcha, led by the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, was organised to civic headquarters.

On the BJP’s claim that the civic chief had promised to file FIRs against officials, corporators and contractors, Waghmare said, “We will take appropriate action…we didn’t promise that FIRs will be filed straightaway.” Following which, BJP unit president Laxman Jagtap said in that case his party will file private cases against “the corrupt.”

Meanwhile, the NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit hit back saying that the BJP should look inward before making allegations of corruption. “The BJP’s allegation of corruption, especially in the standing committee, is ridiculous. Two of their leaders — Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge — who were former members of the NCP, had been heading the standing committee. Corporators close to them were either becoming chairman or members of the committee. Therefore, they should make allegations against their own close associates first,” said NCP unit president Sanjog Waghere.

The BJP had alleged corruption in the purchase of Vithal-Rukmini idols and in setting up of gas crematoriums by the civic body.

The party further alleged that the civic standing committee had indulged in inflating the expenditure of civic projects.

“In one or two cases, one can understand that the project cost could go up, but how can it happen in cent per cent cases? It clearly smacks of corruption,” alleged Sarang Kamtekar, general secretary of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the morcha, which was led by BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Laxman Jagtap, started off from Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri and culminated at PCMC headquarters in Pimpri. Among others, BJP leaders like Eknath Pawar, Babu Nair, Seema Savle, Sheetal Shinde, Raju Durge, Rajesh Pillay, Ganjajan Chinchwade, Mahesh Kulkarni, Ravi Landge, Anop More, Moreshwar Shedge, Harshal Dhore, Sandeep Kaspate, Chetan Ghule and Sarika Pawar were present.

