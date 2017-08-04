BJP MP Sanjay Kakade calls party leaders in PMC ‘stupid’ for saying GST reason behind scrapping tender process

Sanjay Kakade Sanjay Kakade

In a major embarrassment to the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade on Thursday called fellow party leaders in the civic body “stupid”, after they cited GST as the reason behind scrapping the tender process for the Rs 2,818-crore water supply project. Kakade, who is a BJP leader, claimed the decision to scrap the process was taken by Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“It was a decision by the chief minister… it was not taken at the local level. I thank the CM for the decision taken in public interest,” Kakade said, adding that he had met Fadnavis and informed him about the “impropriety” in the tender process.

“The chief minister had conveyed to me that he would stop the ongoing tender process…,” he said, adding, “It was surprising to find that all the tenders were 26 per cent above the estimated project cost. The estimated cost normally includes at least a 15 per cent profit margin for the contractors, but this was 26 per cent above it… while it should have been about 4 per cent more.”

The BJP MP dismissed the reason cited by civic authorities, saying, “I… am well aware of the GST impact. The GST was not going to make any major difference to the project cost and it (scrapping of the tender process) was done only because of the high rates quoted by contractors”.

When pointed out that Mayor Mukta Tilak and other BJP leaders in the PMC had supported the reason cited by the civic authorities, Kakade said, “If they are saying that the tender process was scrapped because of GST’s impact, then they are stupid. They are new to power.”

The BJP MP said the chief minister “believes in transparent governance, so he took the decision as he smelled something fishy with the tender process”. “All the BJP leaders will keep a close watch on the implementation of the project… so that the public, who had voted the party to power, are not cheated,” added Kakade.

Earlier, Mayor Mukta Tilak, along with party leaders Srinath Bhimale and Murlidhar Mohol, claimed that the decision to scrap the tender process was taken at a local level and the CM had not intervened in it. “We were in continuous discussion with the civic administration on the proposal and its implementation. After we realised that GST would have an impact on project cost, we decided to restart the tender process,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Siddarth Dhende welcomed the “CM’s decision” to scrap the tender process. “The tender process for the water supply project was not implemented properly by the PMC, so I had also written to the chief minister, asking him to intervene,” said Dhende, adding that the new tender process would be completely transparent.

The NCP-Congress opposition in PMC welcomed the decision to scrap the tender process, as they had alleged wrongdoings in it earlier. They celebrated the move by bursting crackers outside the civic headquarters.

