BJP misusing office of SEC: Opposition

WITH the Returning Officer today declaring Reshma Bhosale as an official BJP candidate in Pune University-Wakdewadi electoral panel, it has sparked a controversy with the Opposition alleging that the BJP was misusing the office of the State Election Commission in the PMC poll. Bhosale, a sitting NCP corporator and wife of NCP MLC Anil Bhosale, was denied ticket by NCP. She filed her nomination papers as a BJP candidate on the last day. The BJP had already given the letter of party candidature to another candidate. Bhosale’s form was submitted later but the party submitted a letter that she should be considered the official candidate. The Returning Officer of Ghole Road ward office had refused to give BJP symbol to both the candidates but Bhosale appealed against it. On Monday, however, the election office declared Bhosale as official BJP candidate from Pune University-Wakdewadi electoral panel.

Calling it injustice to other party candidates, city NCP chief Vandana Chavan said, “BJP is misusing the office of Election Commission (EC),” she said.

Congress candidate Dattatraya Bahirat said the BJP was interfering in the process of EC. “We are not scared of elections and would win them. The BJP is misusing the office of the EC and we condemn the BJP for trying wrong methods to come to power in PMC,” he said.

In 2012 civic polls too, Bhosale had created controversy after objections were raised over her submitting no-objection certificate on clearing dues of property tax while they were not as mentioned. After an inquiry, the civic staff was suspended for issuing no objection certificate to Bhosale.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the election officers are succumbing to pressure of the ruling party and it was dangerous to democracy. “I have been contesting elections from 1992 but never saw such one- sided behaviour of election officials in my entire political career. We are told that the Election Commission does not have powers for holding appeal but despite that Reshma Bhosale was declared as BJP candidate by the Returning Officer.”