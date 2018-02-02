‘BJP marketing through Budget, but fails to deliver’: Opposition

The government talks of creating two crore jobs per year but they are making people jobless, said Pune Congress General Secretary The government talks of creating two crore jobs per year but they are making people jobless, said Pune Congress General Secretary

Opposition parties have criticised the Union Budget as “marketing” with “delivery paralysis” even as BJP leaders have welcomed it as an effort to fulfill the expectations of citizens.

“The basic spending on education and health is still very low. The salaried class is once again hit in comparison to those in the corporate class and there are no exciting deliverables,” said Vandana Chavan, Rajya Sabha MP and chief of NCP’s Pune unit.

She said it was a positive picture that more people were entering the tax net and welcomed the efforts being made to move towards a framework for National Universal Health Insurance Scheme. “But over last three years, we have witnessed that schemes sound rosy but have no proper mechanism for efficient implementation. This government has been one for ‘marketing’ with ‘delivery-paralysis’,” Chavan said.

City Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe said the Budget has been a big disappointment and would likely improve the bad economic situation of the country. “The wrong policies of the BJP-led government in the last four years had adverse impact on various sectors but efforts are being made to make corrections before the next elections,” he said.

Pune Congress General Secretary Ramesh Iyer said the Centre is going to merge government undertaking non-life insurance companies. “The government is following its policy of disinvestment. Post-merger, the company will come out with a public issue. The merger would affect the workforce and there will be large-scale retrenchment. The government talks of creating two crore jobs per year but they are making people jobless,” he said.

Pune MP Anil Shirole said the Budget has emphasis on agriculture, education, infrastructure and health. “Farmers are all set to gain from it. The poor would benefit due to Rs 5 lakh cover through health insurance while there is going to be an increase in the employment generation,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade said the Union Budget has made a “good amount” of budgetary provision for agriculture and rural sector, railways, civil aviation, roads, senior citizens and youths. “The efforts would provide justice to the rural and agriculture sectors. The benefit of no tax on bank interest up to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens would be a great help and Rs 5 lakh of medical insurance cover for the poor would benefit at least 10 crore people,” he said.

