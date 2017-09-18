BJP-led PCMC in the dock again; now top official offers to quit, raises muck

PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar

THE BJP, which rode to power in Pimpri-Chinchwad by accusing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP regime of corruption, is facing yet another embarrassing situation as its PCMC administration is facing allegations of indulging in wrong practices. This time, a top PCMC health and medical official has raised doubts about the fair conduct of the civic administration in the matter of giving promotion — a charge the administration has denied.

Dr Anil Roy, acting medical officer of health (MoH), in a letter to PCMC Joint Commissioner (administration), who has offered to retire voluntarily, has cast aspersions on Departmental Promotion Committee which, he said, sidestepped his claim to promotion as MoH and recommended the promotion of Additional MoH Dr Pavan Salve to the post which was not in keeping with the rules and regulations. A copy of the letter is in possession of The Indian Express.

In the letter, Dr Roy said, “After giving me promotion as MoH four years back, the civic administration seems to have suddenly realised that my promotion was not appropriate for the post. I suspect that the administration has become a victim of the political pressure sought to be brought upon it by a complaint made by Dr Salve… I also believe that money has changed hands…,” he alleged in the letter.

When contacted, Dr Roy said, “What I have said is that I have certain doubts about the way the committee denied me promotion… I have doubts whether there was any financial dealing in denying me my rightful claim,” he said, adding that the administration has been unfair to him.

Dr Roy said he has been holding the post of acting MoH since June 1, 2013 and has discharged his duties with full sincerity and loyalty. He said he was promoted by the general body as MoH in 2015. “All the municipal commissioners during this period had praised my work, calling it outstanding. There have been no complaints against me.” Yet, he said, the post is being snatched from him and that’s why he does not want to remain with the civic body.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said they have gone by the directions of the state government. “The Departmental Promotion Committee has followed all the relevant process after the state government asked us to do so. And, accordingly, the committee has given its decision…,” he said. The civic chief said he has not seen the letter written by Dr Roy to the administration. “If he has any complaint or wants to make allegation, there are appropriate authorities like the ACB…he can take his complaint there,” he said.

The immediate provocation for Dr Roy’s move to quit PCMC is the civic Law Committee’s ruling on September 9 to appoint Dr Pavan Salve as MoH by replacing him. The PCMC administration had placed the matter before the Law Committee after the state government had, on March 14 this year, directed the civic body to place the promotion of Dr Roy and Dr Salve before the Departmental Promotion Committee while considering their eligibility and seniority for the post. The government specifically said that the committee should look into who was eligible for the post on the day the post fell vacant.

Accordingly, the Depart-mental Promotion Committee ruled that Dr Salve was eligible for the post which fell vacant in 2012. However, Dr Roy contended that Dr Salve was not eligible as he did not have the prescribed qualification of Diploma in Public Health. “Besides, when the post fell vacant, Dr Salve had not renewed his medical registration, which is mandatory under the norms. Also, he had not registered his additional qualification with the Medical Council of India,” he said, adding that even State Director of Health Services had upheld his appointment as MoH.

Dr Roy said though Dr Salve had superior qualification, he lacked the prescribed qualification under the gazette notification of 1985. “He is an MD-PSM while I have done MBBS-DPH. Though his qualification is better than mine, Dr Salve does not hold the mandatory qualification of Diploma in Public Health which is required for MoH’s post,” he said.

The civic chief, however, said that the Law Committee’s decision was not final. “The civic general body takes decisions in matters of appointing officials to different posts. Accordingly, we have placed the matter before the civic general body. After the general body’s ruling, the matter will go before the state government for ratification,” Hardikar said.

