BJP corporator’s husband held for ‘manhandling’ cops

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Pune city police have arrested the husband of a BJP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for allegedly manhandling police personnel on duty at the Nigdi police station on Sunday night. Police identified the accused as Anil alias Bapu Abhiman Gholap (40), a resident of Indrayani Nagar, Nigdi. He is the husband of BJP corporator Komal Gholap.

Police havaldar Nagendra Ningappa Bansode (46) has lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Nigdi police station. As per the complaint, Anil Gholap came to the police station on Sunday night with complaints of citizens residing in his wife’s ward. However, the policemen on duty told Gholap these complaints could not be registered in the absence of complainants. Police asked Gholap to bring the complainants to the police station.

This led to a quarrel between the police and Gholap. Police said Gholap allegedly manhandled and abused two policemen at the spot. Gholap has been arrested under Section 353 (causing disturbance in government work) of the Indian Penal Code. It is alleged Gholap was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App