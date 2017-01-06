BJP buckled under pressure to increase reservations for public facilities: Vandana Chavan

NCP chief Vandana Chavan NCP chief Vandana Chavan

Before the BJP could take credit for the city’s development plan (DP), the ruling NCP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claimed that the state government has buckled under the pressure to increase the number of reservations for public facilities as against the less number proposed by the expert committee. In a statement, city NCP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan said the PMC had prepared a draft DP with 937 reservations in 1,106 hectare land so that many public amenities are developed by the civic body to cater to the need of increased population in the city.

The state government had suspended the draft prepared by PMC and got it prepared through a three-member expert committee, which deleted 379 reservations and proposed only 558 reservations, she said, adding the committee had deleted reservations for important facilities such as stadium, recreational centre for senior citizens and guidance centre for youths.

The NCP, along with Congress, objected to the decrease in number of reservations and launched an agitation against it, which built pressure on the state government, Chavan said, welcoming the decision of DP approval.

”The state government had three years ago taken a decision on retaining the Bio Diversity Park on city hills with assurance of high compensation to land owners but it is yet to take shape. The guidelines for Slum Rehabilitation are also pending for approval. This decision should be taken with immediate effect,” she said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis on Wednesday had declared that the state government has approved the pending development plan of old part of city, which was unnecessarily delayed by the previous state government. “The development plan finalised is in largest interest of public and the BJP would implement it if elected to power in PMC,” he had said in a public rally.