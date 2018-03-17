Bitcoin fraud: 6 including directors of a firm booked

Six people have been booked for allegedly selling bitcoins worth Rs 1 crore without the knowledge and consent of their owner. According to police, Bhimsen Baburam Agarwal (65), a resident of Pradhikaran, Nigdi, was allegedly persuaded by two accused, Amit and Ajay Bharadwaj, to invest in Gain Bitcoin Company.

Since September 2016, Agarwal had invested up to Rs 1 crore in the company and purchased 93.5 bitcoins. But the accused allegedly sold the coins to a third party without Agarwal’s consent, who then filed an FIR at the Nigdi police station. Police have booked Amit and Ajay, both directors of Gain Bitcoin Company, Rupesh Singh, Hemant Chavan, Kaka Ravde and Hemant Suryawanshi.

