Bishop’s School files FIR against those who protested principal’s removal

OVER 17 days after parents, students and staffers of The Bishop’s School had carried out protests to seek reinstatement of Frank Freese as principal of the school, the school management has shot back by lodging a police complaint against the protesters.

On April 12, protests broke out at the school against the removal of Freese from the post of CEO and principal, which he held for close to two decades. Parents, students, alumni and even staffers had joined the stir.

The protests had even taken a violent turn when some staffers tried to stop parents from entering the management meeting room.

While the management had previously extended Freese’s term till December 31, it has now turned against the protesters.

In the First Information Report filed by an office bearer of the school who heads the teachers’ training wing, 15 persons, including teachers, parents, students and alumni, have been named. They have been booked under sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, trespassing and criminal intimidation. Assistant Inspector VS Salunkhe is probing the case.

