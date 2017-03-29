Birthday celebration turns deadly: Student murdered, 2 friends arrested

A DISPUTE between a group of students from a reputed college in Pune took a violent turn when two of them allegedly beat up three others, fatally injuring one of them. The two students have been arrested on charge of murder.

The deceased student has been identified as Gaurav Ramchandra Jadhav (20), who hailed from Khatav taluka of Satara district, and was pursuing his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Sinhagad College in Vadgaon.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Akash Anilkumar Doke and Ashish Bibhishan Pawar, both students of the same institute.

While Pawar and Jadhav were in the same BBA course, Doke is pursuing an undergraduate degree in commerce, police said.

According to police, a group of six or seven students from Sinhagad institute had gone to a hotel near the college campus in Vadgaon on Sunday night to celebrate the birthday of one of them. Soon, a fight broke out between them over some petty issue, said police.

The fight soon took a violent turn; Doke and Pawar allegedly beat up Jadhav and two other friends with bamboo sticks.

Jadhav sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital by his friends, but succumbed to injuries on Monday.

A case of murder has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

While a team from the detection branch of police station was probing the case, Sub-inspector Samadhan Kadam received a tip-off about two students, who were allegedly involved in the incident, trying to flee. A trap was laid for the duo at Akurdi railway station and the two were detained.

They were arrested on Tuesday after they confessed that they had attacked Jadhav and others, said police.

The investigation was supervised by DCP Pankaj Dahane and ACP Shivaji Pawar, and the probe team comprised Senior Inspector Vijaysingh Gaikwad, Inspector Shrikant Shinde, PSI Samadhan Kadam and constables Amol Pawar, Pranav Sankpal, Kundan Shinde, Ganesh Chinchkar and Abhijit Ratnaparkhi.

