Bid to plant 13 crore trees in June-July: Plant bamboo seedlings in catchment areas of dams, Pune MP Shirole writes to minister

As part of the state government’s planned plantation drive in the upcoming monsoon season, city MP Anil Shirole has written to Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, urging him to take up plantation of bamboo seedlings.

Shirole held a meeting with Y G Jadhav, retired Director General of Forest (DGF) and water conservation activist Rajendra Singh over the issue of water conservation, tree plantation and situation of dams and barrage in and around Pune district.

Shirole pointed out that since the state government had planned to plant 13 crore trees in June-July 2018, Mahajan’s department should consider planting the trees in the catchment areas of dams and on land acquired for dams but outside the full reservoir level (FRL). He added that it was important that the Water Resources department made the extra land available to the Social Forestry campaign.

“It’s been observed that the life span of dams is reducing due to large-scale silting of water resources. Besides reducing the water holding capacity of the dams, it also causes soil erosion and reduces the fertility of our farms. To stop this, an important way is to plant bamboo groves and similar plants in the catchment areas. It will also reduce the threat of flood and will also help meet the 13 crore tree plantation target,” wrote Shirole.

He said the land along the canals could also be used for tree plantation. He added that it was essential that a meeting of principal secretary (Forestry) and secretary (Irrigation department) was convened to decide on the issue.

Shirole also suggested that Bamboo seedlings, which are available in ample quantity in Vidarbha region, should be supplied to forest offices and nurseries in western Maharashtra.

“There is a need for a co-ordinated effort between Forest and Agriculture departments at the level of division headquarters so that the plantation can be carried out on the private land situated in catchment areas of important dams in the district,” wrote Shirole.

