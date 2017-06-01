Bid to check ‘corruption’: PMC to directly transfer funds for uniform to civic school students

Bringing an end to the frequent controversy over corruption in purchase of school uniforms and other study material for civic school students, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to implement the scheme through direct benefit transfer.

The PMC has been giving school uniforms, shoes and school bag, to each civic school student after purchasing it from private contractor. However, the scheme has been frequently come under controversy over alleged corruption in the purchase of material and delay in giving it to students.

There are 1.09 lakh students in 287 primary schools and 30 secondary schools run by the PMC. “The PMC wants to resolve the issue and decided to provide Direct Benefit Transfer card to each of the civic school student so that the students can purchase them on their own from the transferred amount,” said Murlidhar Mohol, chairperson of the PMC standing committee.

To enble the payment to each student, he said the PMC has started the drive to get an Aadhaar card as well as bank account for each of the civic school student.

“The decision would help in resolving the delay caused in providing benefit of the scheme to students and also address the alleged corruption issue since no contractor would be involved in it,” Mohol added.

