Bid to bypass middlemen: MSAMB to help 1,000 farmers sell mangoes directly to consumers

Talks are underway to hold mango festivals in cities like Indore and Bhopal in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. File Talks are underway to hold mango festivals in cities like Indore and Bhopal in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. File

In an attempt to bypass middlemen and help mango growers get better returns, the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) has decided to facilitate direct sale of the fruit to consumers. The board has decided to help 1,000 farmers sell their produce directly to consumers in various cities of the state and also in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh.

While Hapus or Alphonso mangoes is a prized export produce from Maharashtra, only 10-15 per cent of the produce makes it to overseas shores. Around 20-25 per cent of the produce goes for processing while majority of the produce heads towards domestic markets. However, farmers often fail to realise good prices for their produce in the domestic markets, given the large number of middlemen at play.

Mango festivals are being organised by the MSAMB to help farmers sell their produce directly to consumers in select cities. This year, the board has decided to increase the number of farmers they deal with and also the number of cities they will be holding such festivals in. Sunil Pawar, managing director, MSAMB, said they will be interacting with 1,000 farmers in multiple cities this year. “The board will help the farmers with lodging and boarding. We are asking local bodies to provide us spaces where the farmers can set up stalls and sell their ware,” he said.

As of now, such festivals have started in Pune and similar festivals are in the pipeline for cities like Solapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad etc. Talks are also underway to hold such festivals in Madhya Pradesh in cities like Indore and Bhopal. “We are in talks with our counterparts there to work out the modalities,” he said. Other than Alphonso, Pawar said they would also launch the initiative for Kesar and other popularly grown mangoes in Maharashtra.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App