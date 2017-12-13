Bhimthadi Jatra from Dec 22 to 25 Rural fest gets first fashion segment

Bhimthadi Jatra is known for its lip-smacking food and flea market. Bhimthadi Jatra is known for its lip-smacking food and flea market.

For the first time since its inception in 2006, a fashion component will be added to this year’s Bhimthadi Jatra, the annual rural fair.

A glam quotient in the form of Bhimthadi Select will be added to the Jatra, which is mainly known for its lip-smacking food, flea market and variety of local handicrafts from artisans and is essentially very rural in nature.

The ‘Select’ is a special section of 20 stalls, comprising of artisans, craftsmen and designers working in the field of reviving and sustaining traditional handloom and handicrafts. Fashion designer Pallavi Dutta, a well known name in the fashion industry, is the curator of the ‘Select’ section. “We would like to help supplement the income of farmers, who are usually forgotten in the hustle of everyday life. India is a country with a wide canvas of creativity and through Bhimthadi Jatra, we would like to promote that. Designers and NGOs from urban areas have worked in collaboration with artisans from villages, assisting them with technical know-how and finances to create these handloom products. Each one is different from the other. These designers are from all over the country, giving the event a Pan Asia flavour,” Dutta said.

In these stalls, there will be a wide variety of sustainable and ecofriendly fashion on display that includes both western and Indian styles. This is an endeavour to bring attention to the marginalised engagement of women artisans in particular who benefit from this platform.

One of Pune’s biggest cultural events, Bhimthadi Jatra — a four-day fair that aims at bridging the gap between rural and urban India through an interface that allows the city of Pune to connect with village communities across Maharashtra — will be organised from December 22 to 25.

Established in 2006 by the Agricultural Development Trust, the Jatra also has a section for local wholesome cuisine from all over Maharashtra. There will also be a ‘petting zoo’ for children and their parents, live shows and a flea market. The Raghu Dixit Project will also perform at the event, taking the stage on December 23 at 7 pm.

