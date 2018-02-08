Bhima Koregaon Violence: Relief for Ekbote; Supreme Court grants him interim protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote till February 20. Ekbote has been accused of orchestrating violence in villages around Pune during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1. He had earlier tried to seek anticipatory bail from the Bombay High Court and a special court in Pune, but failed to do so. The relief by the apex court comes a day after a court in Pune issued an arrest warrant against Ekbote, who was “on the run”, according to Pune Rural Police.

The SC order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar, who said in case Ekbote is arrested, he should be released on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 1 lakh. The apex court sought a response from Maharashtra on Ekbote’s plea for anticipatory bail. It also directed Ekbote to cooperate with the probe.

Ekbote’s lawyer Prasad Kulkarni said senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi was among those who represented the Hindutva leader in SC. Rohatgi submitted that the HC had not released the full text of the order denying bail to Ekbote. The Supreme Court then directed its registry to contact the registry of the HC and ascertain whether the full text of the judgement has been released.

When advocate Prateek Bombarde sought permission to file an intervention application on behalf of Sanjay Ramesh Bhalerao, a “victim”, the SC granted him two days’ time to do so.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App