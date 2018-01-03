Bhima Koregaon violence: Most shops closed in Pune, stone-pelting on public buses reported

More than 50 per cent of the shops remained closed in Pune. ( Express Photo) More than 50 per cent of the shops remained closed in Pune. ( Express Photo)

The state-wide bandh in Pune called by Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar in protest of the violence during the 200th-anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima was seen to be getting a mixed response in Pune city on Wednesday morning. While some commercial establishments remain closed, sporadic incidents of stone pelting were reported on public transport buses.

The state transport bus services between Pune-Satara and Pune-Baramati were suspended in the morning and officials said that a call will be taken in the afternoon whether to resume them or not during the day. Stone pelting was reported from Pimpri as well, with crowds seen throwing stones at hotel and shops.

The event marked the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, for which a few lakh Dalits from all over the country had assembled in Pune, was marred by violent clashes between Maratha and Dalit groups, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others. Though the actual reason that led to violence is suspected to be an unrelated incident in a neighbouring village of Vadhu Budruk couple of days before the event, in which a case was registered against upper caste Marathas.

“Till 11 am, our assessment of the bandh is that it is receiving mixed response. The shops, mainly those which have valuable commodities and have glass panels, remained closed in most areas. In few areas which are sensitive in nature, more than 50 per cent of the shops remained closed. There is adequate police deployment in the city and we appeal citizens to maintain peace,” a police officer said. The officer added that there were reports of stone pelting on some civic transport buses from two places but no casualties were reported in these incidents.

The situation in Koregaon Bhima, Vadhu Budruk, Sanaswadi remained peaceful with Pune rural police continuing with the prohibitory orders.

The health services in the city saw usual functioning with hospitals seeing a slight dip in the number of patients. At KEM hospital Vadhu branch, just three km from Koregaon Bhima where unrest sparked off incidents of violence, a team of doctors will conduct its routine surgeries. “Yesterday too we treated patients from the area and today cataract surgeries have been planned,” said Dr. Juvekar officer in charge at the hospital. At Sassoon hospital, doctors admit the flow of patients is slightly less but services remain unaffected.

Even as most schools in the city declared a precautionary holiday on Wednesday anticipating trouble, a few schools went ahead with business as usual in the absence of any government instructions to call the day off. In cases of some other schools, even as the children started from their homes, they were sent by the school authorities.

Till about 10 am both the wholesale vegetable market in Pune and the retail market in Pimpri had reported normal business. Vishnu Salve, president of Pimpri Market Committee said the arrival of commodities was normal and they have faced no problems. The Pune market had however reported a slight dip in arrival which Dilip Khaire, chairman of the administrative board attributed to some farmers choosing not to ferry vegetables because of the bandh. Market functioning, however, was not hit.

