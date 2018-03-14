Bhima Koregaon violence: Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote arrested

Milind Ekbote Milind Ekbote

Hindutwa leader from Pune Milind Ekbote, who is accused of orchestrating the violence on January 1 during the 200th year celebrations of battle of Koregaon Bhima near Pune was arrested Wednesday by the Pune rural police, after his application for an anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar, standing counsel for the state of Maharashtra in the Supreme Court said, “Application of Milind Ekbote for an anticipatory bail has been rejected after consideration of the status report filed by the state on the case. He can be arrested anytime.” Pune rural police confirmed to The Indian Express that Ekbote has been arrested from his house Wednesday noon.

Police had said on February 21, that they would be pressing to get a police custody of Ekbote (60) for his interrogation. At the time, while continuing the protection from arrest granted to Ekbote earlier till the hearing on Wednesday, the apex court had pulled up the Maharashtra Police for not doing enough to arrest him.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered against Ekbote and another Hindutva leader from Sangli, Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide by Dalit activists, alleging their role in the violence at Koregaon Bhima, at a time when lakhs of Dalits had come to the Jaystambh in Perne village on Pune-Ahmednagar road for marking the 200th year of battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

An FIR was registered at Pimpri police station by activist Anita Salve on January 2. Later, another FIR was lodged at the Yerwada police station by activist Sushma Andhare. Both complaints were then transferred to the Pune rural police for further investigation.

The duo were booked on charges of inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocity against Dalits. Later, the Pune rural police invoked additional sections 153 (a), 120 (b) and 117 of IPC against Ekbote, claiming that preliminary investigation has found his involvement in the January 1 violence in Koregaon Bhima. Police have said that they have evidence against Ekbote, who had held press conference on December 30 opposing the gathering of Dalits at the Jaystambh in Perne on January 1. Ekbote had also submitted a letter to the district collector on December 29 saying that government facilities should not be provided to the program at Jaystambh on January 1.

Police also claim that Ekbote also held a meeting at Hotel Sonai in Koregaon Bhima area on December 30, which is suspicious. Police have maintained that they do not have sufficient evidence against Bhide, while stating that probe against him is on.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App