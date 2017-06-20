Bhide, several others booked for ‘unlawful assembly’ during palkhi yatra

Founder of Hindutva outfit ‘Shiv Pratishthan, Hindusthan’, Sambhaji Bhide (File) Founder of Hindutva outfit ‘Shiv Pratishthan, Hindusthan’, Sambhaji Bhide (File)

Founder of Hindutva outfit ‘Shiv Pratishthan, Hindusthan’, Sambhaji Bhide, alias Guruji, activists Parashar Mone, Avinash Markale, Raosaheb Desai and thousand others have been booked for ‘unlawful assembly and shouting slogans illegally’.

It was alleged that about a thousand activists had gathered unlawfully around 7 pm on Sunday and were creating obstacles during the palkhi procession between Saint Tukaram Maharaj Chowk to Sambhaji Maharaj statute.

Additionally, those arrested have been accused of conducting a public rally at the Sambhaji Maharaj statue without permission. Inspector Arun Awhad is investigating the case.

Senior Inspector Ajay Kadam lodged an offence in this regard at the Deccan police station. The accused have been booked under sections 143 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code.

