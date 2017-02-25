Bhavdan suicide case: Cops record statement of woman’s family members

The Hinjewadi police, probing the case of suicide of pharmaceutical company staffer Monika Ramdas Sharma (26) at Bavdhan, have recorded statements of her family members. Following a complaint lodged by Monika’s brother Anurag Sharma (36), the Hinjewadi police have booked her colleague Ranjit Mishra, a native of Bandra, Mumbai, under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police, however, have not arrested Ranjit till reports last came in on Friday. Assistant Police Inspector P B Patil, who is investigating the case, said they have not arrested Ranjit yet, but the probe was on and statements of Monika’s brother, father have been recorded.

Patil said Mumbai resident Ranjit was Monika’s boss. Monika and Ranjit worked together as business development executives in a private pharmaceuticals company in Bavdhan.

The Police said that Monika, a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, had been residing in Pune for the last three years. In her suicide note, Monika mentioned that Ranjit used her like a doll. However, the police have also confirmed that in the suicide note, she had written that she had no complaints and nobody should be held responsible for her death.