Bharati Vidyapeeth honours cops,firefighters during golden jubilee celebrations

Outstanding police personnel and fire-brigade staff were felicitated by Bharati Vidyapeeth (BV) as part of its golden jubilee celebration recently.

BV secretary Vishwajeet Kadam also announced the donation of emergency medical kits to all police stations in Pune,along with 50 barricades for security arrangements.

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion,Home Minister R R Patil lauded the academic progress achieved by the educational institution.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth is leading on a path of progress in keeping with its motto  social transformation through dynamic education, he said.

Minister for Forests Patangrao Kadam and BV vice-chancellor Shivajirao Kadam too spoke on the occasion.

A cultural programme starring leading singers and actors proved a major attraction.

Pune Police Commissioner Gulabrao Pol,Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Singhal,Additional Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Jagtap and NCP leader Umesh Patil were among others present at the event.

